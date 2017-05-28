Retired soldier presents gold stars to families of veterans

45 years after getting out of Vietnam alive, Jim Crigler travels 2,300 miles down the Mississippi River to honor veterans and their families for their service.
1:43 | 05/28/17

Transcript for Retired soldier presents gold stars to families of veterans

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

