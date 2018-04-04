Transcript for The Rev. Jesse Jackson shares what he wishes he'd told MLK before he died

Finally tonight, the last speech delivered by Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. Given the night before he died, famously proclaiming, I've been to the mountaintop. 50 years later, his works echoing across America, and still ringing in the ears of thoswho first heard them. The night before his assassination, a powerful prophesy. I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the promised land! Reporter: Dr. Martin Luther king Jr., in memph to help sanitation workers who were on strike. Workers like cleophus Smith who marched with Dr. King and was there for the mountain speech. When you saw him arrive in Memphis, what did you think? I felt that, you know, that we had hope. Reporter: The sanitation workers marched with those iconic signs that read "I am a man." We saw those signs today. When you see a little boy with a sign like that -- Theay will come that that little boy will probably be the next president. Reporter: Theollowing night, after that famous address, king would B standing on this balcony, outside room 306 at the Lorraine hotel. That rm, frozen in time to this day in king's memory. The bed, still partially made. An ashtr with a half smoked cigarette, still placed on the desk. The reverend Jesse Jackson was there that evening, standing just below. I can hear it even now. I asked him, said, Dr. King, do you hea me? Dr. Ki, do you hear me? D he didn't say anything, and I tried to hold his head. Bullets -- shots came from that way, not from behind us. Reporter: Now, 50 years later, Jackson revealed to me what he wished he had told Dr. King that nigh No matter what, we will not turn back. We will not surrender. Reporter: Five decades later, the message is the same. Respect, fairness and equality. Monstrators today told me, it's the fuel and the promise to keep king's legacy alive and keep marching. Even though he gave his life, andhe dream that he had, we are here to fulfill that dream, carry that dream out. Not let the dream die. And across the country toy, so many carryg that message. "I am a ma" signs we saw alongside other ones that read "I am 2018." That dream, still very much alive. Thank you so much for watching on a Wednesday night. I'm Tom llamas. For David and all of us here, I hope to see you right back here tomorrow night. Good night.

