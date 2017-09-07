Transcript for New revelations about Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer

meeting with a lawyer tied to the Kremlin before the election. Late today, Donald Trump Jr. Releasing a statement, revealing he was led to believe the attorney had information helpful to the president. That information was about alleged connections between Russia, the DNC, and Hillary Clinton. That leads to the question, were some in the campaign willing to accept Russian help? This statement comes as president trump is back from the g-20, and on Twitter, claiming he strongly pushed back against Russia during their face to face. And proposing a partnership on cyber security that has some in his own party outraged. Gloria Riviera is at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, ABC news learning why president trump's inner circle met with a Russian lawyer. I was asked to have a meeting by an acquaintance, Donald Jr. Saying in a statement. Who I was told may have information helpful to the campaign. Donald Jr. Agreeing to the meeting. Asking Jared Kushner and Paul manafort to join him. The meeting taking place in June, 2016. Two weeks after Donald Trump clinched his party's nomination. Don Jr. Says he wasn't told the name of the Russian lawyer in advance, and when they met, she stated that individuals from Russia were supporting Mrs. Clinton. But he maintains no details were provided. And the conversation quickly turned to Russian adoptions and policy. When he realized the claims of potentially helpful information were a pretext, he ended the meeting. Tonight, president trump's outside legal team saying the president did not attend the meeting, and was not aware of it. Tonight, president trump back at white house. Mr. President, are you satisfied with Putin's answers on election meddling? Reporter: Facing questions about what happened behind closed doors in that high-stakes face to face. "I strongly pressed president Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election," the president tweeting today. "He vehemently denied it." Trump says the two then talked about working together to fight cyber threats. "Putin and I discussed forming an impenetrable alliance." Tonight, backlash even from members of president trump's own party about teaming up with the very man the U.S. Intelligence community said ordered the hacking. Senator Marco Rubio tweeting it would be akin to partnering with Assad on a chemical weapons unit. When it comes to Russia, he's got a blind spot. To forgive and forget, it's to empower Putin. Reporter: In a live press conference Saturday, Putin giving his own account of what happened. Saying president trump accepted his denial of any Russian interference. Tonight, the white house reacting with mixed messages. It's not true. The president absolutely did not believe the denial of president Putin. Does president trump agree with president Putin, does he accept the denials? George, everybody is focused on that. Why should he answer that question directly? He's made it very clear how he feels. Gloria, let's get back to the statement from don Jr. It appears from the initial reporting, some of the campaign were willing to accept help from the Russians. Reporter: That's right. This late-breaking news first coming to light from the "New York Times." Don Jr. In own statement, saying he was willing to meet with someone with information helpful to the campaign. This is the earliest known meeting between trump's inner circle and someone with ties to the Kremlin in the midst of the campaign. Gloria, thank you so much. Next we want to turn to the big fires out west.

