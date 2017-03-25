Transcript for Rise of 'membership medicine' plans raise concerns

Back now with your money and what some are calling the future of medicine. Membership fees or subscriptions for patients cost significantly less than premiums. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is talking about them gaining traction. Reporter: The family of five was paying $900 per month for traditional insurance through an employer. Our health insurance is almost as much as our house payment really. Reporter: She made a big switch, paying just $250 per month for health coverage, and her doctors a only a text away. Available 24/7. We pay a membership. Like a gym membership. Reporter: It's called direct primary care. Families pay that mop monthly fee instead of that high payment for the same services. There is no insurance involved at all. When someone has an ailment, they should be able to be seen the same day without going to the E.R. Where your cost is 500, 600 times my office. Reporter: Some experts caution it's not the same as being covered. I think it's not good for people who are fooled into thinking it's insurance when it isn't. Who do not understand that they may be just a block away from a catastrophic health event. Reporter: They know that, and have catastrophic insurance for an extra $120 per month just in case. Proponents and critics agree that having both a membership plan and catastrophic coverage is key, and that avoids a government penalty. Just in case. Adrien Adrienne, thanks so much.

