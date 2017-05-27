From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer

More
51-year-old Norma Heath received her bachelor's degree from Harvard, proving that it's never too late to achieve your dream.
1:48 | 05/27/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47685137,"title":"From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer","duration":"1:48","description":"51-year-old Norma Heath received her bachelor's degree from Harvard, proving that it's never too late to achieve your dream.","url":"/WNT/video/rock-bottom-ivy-leaguer-47685137","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.