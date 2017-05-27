From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer More 51-year-old Norma Heath received her bachelor's degree from Harvard, proving that it's never too late to achieve your dream. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Mother receives surprise diploma

Now Playing: Kayaker attacked by great white shark

Now Playing: Boy run over by parade float in critical condition

Now Playing: From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer

Now Playing: 64-year-old law school graduate gets dream car on graduation day

Now Playing: NYPD officer makes epic shot on Bronx basketball court

Now Playing: Gearing up for the Indy 500

Now Playing: Two dead and another injured after a stabbing on an Oregon light-rail train

Now Playing: The FBI investigates the suspicious disappearance of Florida woman during a sailing trip

Now Playing: Hillary Clinton speaks to graduating students at her alma mater

Now Playing: Storm threat causes delays and cancellations

Now Playing: Ariana Grande vows to perform again in Manchester after bombing

Now Playing: Newlywed mother goes missing during boating accident near the Bahamas

Now Playing: City bus crashes into warehouse in Detroit

Now Playing: American company owned and operated by veterans turns symbol of freedom into work of art

Now Playing: 'Climate stress' and the next global conflict

Now Playing: South Carolina serial killer pleads guilty

Now Playing: Thieves dressed as construction workers steal more than $850K from Brooklyn jewelry store

Now Playing: Former President Obama plays golf at St. Andrews

Now Playing: Blue Angels fly over Naval Academy graduation Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47685137,"title":"From rock bottom to Ivy Leaguer","duration":"1:48","description":"51-year-old Norma Heath received her bachelor's degree from Harvard, proving that it's never too late to achieve your dream.","url":"/WNT/video/rock-bottom-ivy-leaguer-47685137","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}