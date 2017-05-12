Transcript for Russia barred from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics

him The stunning news on the olympics tonight. The Russian team now banned from the 2018 winter games. No flag, no anthem and the question tonight, how will Russia respond? Here's ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran. Reporter: Russia, a winter olympics powerhouse. Triumphant host of the last games in Sochi. Tonight, banned from next year's competition in South Korea because of doping. This is an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the olympic games. Reporter: The international olympic committee's ruling means there will be no Russian team. No Russian flag. No Russian uniform. No Russian anthem. Two top Russian officials banned for life. The scheme exposed by the former head of Russia's anti-doping lab was staggering. The scientist alleging during the Sochi games, Russian intelligence agents posed as maintenance workers, entering the athlete testing lab, then breaking into tamper-proof collection bottles and swapping dirty urine for clean samples. A later report concluded more than 1000 athletes were involved. But Vladimir Putin has denied it was a state sponsored cover up. Can prove they're not doping will be allowed to compete in the upcoming game, wearing a neutral warmup. No word on whether the Kremlin will allow that. Still much more ahead on "World news tonight" on

