Transcript for Russian spies tried to recruit Carter Page as an intel source

We turn now to an ABC news investigation, and it involves former trump campaign adviser Carter page. Did the Russians try to get him to work for them? Brian Ross tracked him down today. Reporter: Two years before this New York businessman, Carter page, became a foreign policy adviser to candidate Donald Trump, Russian spies tried to recruit him as an intelligence source. FBI documents show they offered page, identified as male number 1, "Favors" and "Business opportunities" in Russia in exchange for information. "He flies to Moscow more often than I do," one Russian spy told another about page. "It's obvious that he wants to earn lots of money." "You promise a favor for a favor." The spies, posing as Russian trade officials, said page provided them with documents on the U.S. Economy. Today page told ABC news that any documents he passed to the Russians were of little consequence. Any information I could give is, is, again, immaterial. And all public information. Reporter: Did you feel like you were working for them as an intelligence source? Of course not, of course not. It's ridiculous. Reporter: What's ridiculous about it? Everything. Making it up again. Nothing. Good to see you. Reporter: Russia's interest in page continued during the campaign. Last July, the little-known businessman was invited to deliver a prestigious speech at a Moscow university where he denounced the Obama administration. But page has said allegations he served as a go-between for the Kremlin and the trump campaign or met with senior Russian officials are false. Completely made up and -- Reporter: Never happened? Absolutely never happened. Yeah. Reporter: But since that interview, page has acknowledged he did meet with the Russian ambassador at the Republican convention in Cleveland. White house aides say page was never a major player in the company. And the Russian spies are now back in Moscow. Brian, during the company, American intelligence officials became concerned that page was advising Donald Trump? That's right, when he showed up in Moscow to give the speech last July, it only added to concerns about the possible Russian connection. Thank you. Meantime on capitol hill, the new effort to repeal and

