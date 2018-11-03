Transcript for A San Francisco fertility clinic had a major malfunction

breaking news out of the west. ABC news has learned another fertility clinic reporting a potentially devastating malfunction. Pacific fertility center in San Francisco, alerting hundreds of patients their frozen eggs and embryos may have been compromised. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, patients at a second fertility clinic devastated, after learning of a malfunction that may have compromised their chance at having children. It's extremely stressful, and emotional. Reporter: San Francisco pacific fertility center president Dr. Carl Herbert speaking to ABC news about the issue at his facility. We're not saying the tissue is lost. It may be affected, and we have to acknowledge this. But we hope it be a minimal impact. Reporter: An investigation now under way in San Francisco, on the heels of another malfunction in Cleveland. Patients now planning to take legal action after 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged when the liquid nitrogen containers may have been damaged. Hundreds of eggs may have been damages. I think I'm going to be feeling this every day. To me, it's my child's potential sibling. Reporter: The Cleveland hospital bringing in independent experts to find out what went wrong. At this point, we don't know the viability, but we do know some have been impacted. Reporter: The clinic in San Francisco tells us their physicians are reaching out personally to all of the patients who may have been affected. Also, they plan to add a third alarm system to each tank to make sure this never happens again. Tom? Erielle, thank you. Let's get right to Dr. Jen Ashton. This is such a sensitive and complicated topic. So, the first question, are the eggs and embryos lost forever? We unfortunately won't know until they're thawed and attempted to be used. There have been two issues at two well-respected clinics. Is this common, and are there other safeguards? This is extremely rare. This is a highly-regulated industry. The centers are regularly inspected. But there is always a potential for error. But I'm telling my patients overall, this is still an incredibly safe process. But whenever you talk about reproductive technology, it's always a really complex process. Jen, thank you.

