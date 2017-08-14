School video shows young boy with autism dragged down a hallway by teachers

More
After the prosecutor decided not to file charges, the boy's mother posted the surveillance video on Facebook.
1:18 | 08/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for School video shows young boy with autism dragged down a hallway by teachers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49215214,"title":"School video shows young boy with autism dragged down a hallway by teachers","duration":"1:18","description":"After the prosecutor decided not to file charges, the boy's mother posted the surveillance video on Facebook.","url":"/WNT/video/school-video-shows-young-boy-autism-dragged-hallway-49215214","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.