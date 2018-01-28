Transcript for Schools in at least 6 states close in a desperate rush to avoid the flu

too important to be impaired by this distraction. Next tonight, new developments in the deadly flu epidemic. Schools in several states will be closed tomorrow. 39 states reporting high flu activity. The CDC reporting least 37 children have died due to the flu this season. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, schools in at least six states closing in the desperate rush to stop the dangerous spread of the flu. The epidemic so severe in Oklahoma, 20 districts have shut their doors in the last week as they try to disinfect. We felt like at the end, it was what was best for our kids and our school. Reporter: In Jacksonville, Florida, the virus forcing bus drivers like Kelly mead to stay home. Sending your kid with a fever, especially a high fever, you're sending them on a bus with a bunch of kids including a driver and you're putting everybody else at risk. Reporter: 39 states still reporting high flu activity. And experts say the season may not have reached its peak. The outbreak, the worst in nearly a decade, continuing to claim lives. 12-year-old Dylan winnick, laid to rest this weekend. One of at least 37 children whose life was cut short by the deadly h3n2 strain. And tonight, it's not just schools concerned. In Minnesota, where fans are already packing the streets ahead of the super bowl, staff and volunteers armed with disinfectant, sanitizing surfaces multiple times a day to try to keep crowds healthy. Experts say the flu season can last until April. Doctors Asay it's not too late for a flu shot. Tom? Erielle, thank you. I want to bring in Dr. Jen Ashton. You're living through this right now. Your daughter has the flu. Today, you had to take her to the hospital. What were the signs to know it's time to go to the er? The two big things I think people should look for, inability to tolerate liquids by mouth, and difficulty breathing. Breathing at a rapid rate, and with an infant, flaring around the nostrils. And parents should ask, do you feel the same, worse, or better, and over the course of three to seven days, they should start to feel better each day, not worse. Jen, thanks so much. And we move on to the deadly

