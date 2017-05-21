Sea lion jumps and drags young girl into water

More
A man jumped in and was able to rescue the girl while bystanders pulled them both out of the water.
3:00 | 05/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sea lion jumps and drags young girl into water

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47550057,"title":"Sea lion jumps and drags young girl into water","duration":"3:00","description":"A man jumped in and was able to rescue the girl while bystanders pulled them both out of the water.","url":"/WNT/video/sea-lion-jumps-drags-young-girl-water-47550057","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.