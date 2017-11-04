Transcript for Sean Spicer in the hot seat after downplaying the horror of the Holocaust

Good evening and it's great to have you with us on a Tuesday night. We begin with that fire storm after comments made at the white house while being pressed on Syria and the strategy moving guard the white house press secretary in talking about bashar Al Assad. More than a million died in hitler's gas chambers. Spicer apologizing just moments ago. You're about to hear it. We begin with senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Secretary of state Rex tillerson landing in Russia today as the U.S. Put Moscow on notice. Accusing the Kremlin of engaging in a full-scale coverup of that deadly Syrian chemical weapons attack. But just as the white house was talking tough, press secretary Sean spicer ignited a firestorm during his daily briefing by suggesting not only that bashar Al Assad is worse than Adolf hitler, but that hitler did not use chemical weapons during World War II. You had a -- you know someone as despicable as hitler who didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. So, you have to, if you're Russia, ask yourself, is this a country and regime you want to align yourself with? More than a million people died in hitler's gas chambers at one point, as many as 6,000 Jews a day in auschwitz alone. More than 11 million people altogether killed in the holocaust. Spicer tried to explain. I want to give you an opportunity to clarify something you just said that's gaining traction, quote, hitler didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons. What did you mean by that? I think when you come to sarin gas, there was no -- he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing. I mean there clearly. I understand -- I'm just giving you -- Thank you. I appreciate that. There was not -- in the -- he brought him into the holocaust center, I understand that. But I'm saying the way Assad used them where he went into town, dropped them down onto innocent -- into the middle of towns, so the use of it, I appreciate the clarification. That was not the intent. The reaction, immediate -- Israel intelligence minister calling the comments grave and outrageous. Adding, "We must demand that he apologize or resign." It's the second time in as many days spicer has had to walk back his own words. On Monday he seemed to shift the administration's so-called "Red line" on Syria, saying it's not just the use of chemical weapons that would prompt the united States to take military action. If you gas a baby, if you put a barrel bomb into innocent people, I think you can -- you will -- you will see a response from this president. Human rights group say bashar Al asaad's regime dropped nearly 13,000 barrel bombs last year alone, and they did it again today. But the white house, rushing to clarify, saying nothing has changed. There is no new red line. This afternoon secretary of defense James Mattis upping the ante. If they use chemical weapons, they are going to pay a very, very stiff price. Cecilia Vega with us live from the white house. Back to Sean spicer's comments there, he did apologize for saying even hitler didn't use chemical weapons just moments ago. He went on cable television to issue that apology. Let's watch. Using chemical weapons and gas and frankly I mistakenly used an inappropriate reference to the holocaust and there's no comparison. For that I apologize. Cecilia, as you know, spicer was then asked if he himself that his concerned his own credibility is at stake here. He doesn't believe he has a credibility problem. That's why he's on TV making these apologies. David the bigger question tonight is not whether Sean spicer thinks he has a credibility it's whether the president thinks Sean spicer has a credibility problem. Thank you, Cecilia. We turn next tonight to the other fire storm, this over the

