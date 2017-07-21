Transcript for Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

It's great to have you with us on a Friday night. We begin with the shakeup in the white house, Sean spicer is out after six months on the job. Our correspondent was inside the west wing as this was happening. Tonight, who is now in charge of delivering the president's message? Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: Today, just six months into the job, president trump's embattled press secretary called it quits. Sean spicer's brief tenure got off to a bad start. This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration period, both in person and around the globe. Reporter: Spicer's debut made nobody happy. The president didn't like his look, including the ill-fitting suit, and others criticized his inaccuracies, or, as another aide called them -- Alternative facts. Reporter: At his first briefing, I asked a basic question. Is it your intention to always tell the truth from that podium? And will you pledge never to knowingly say something that is not factual? It is. It's an honor to do this. And, yes, I believe that we have to be honest with the American people. Reporter: History will judge whether he lived up to that, but his confrontational style -- I'm sorry. Please stop shaking your head again. Somebody is asking a question. It is not your press briefing. Okay, you don't get to just yell out questions. We're going to raise our hands like big boys and girls. Reporter: And the unforgettable "Snl" parody -- I'd like to begin with apologizing, on behalf of you, to me. Reporter: Made spicer a celebrity, the most mocked, but also most famous press secretary ever. But today it all came crashing down. He was totally blindsided by the president's choice of a new communications director, slamming the door in my face when we went to ask him about it. Hours later,as spicer slipped out of the west wing, the all-smiles appearance of the new hire, Anthony scaramucci, setting an entirely different tone. I'm going to get to everybody, don't worry. Reporter: He's a wealthy financier, friend of the president, but in the early days of the campaign, he called trump a hack politician and worse. I'll tell you who he's going to be president of. And you can tell Donald I said this. The queens county bullies' association. You gotta cut it out now and stop all this crazy rhetoric. Reporter: Does he know what you said about him back in 2015 when you said he was a hack politician? He brings it up every 15 seconds. Okay? One of the biggest mistakes that I made because I was an unexperienced person in the world of politics. I was supporting another candidate. I should have never said that about him. So, Mr. President, if you're listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that. Reporter: And we asked him the same question we asked Sean spicer back in January -- there's been a question about credibility, some things that have been said in this room is it your commitment to the best of your ability to give accurate information, the truth from that podium. I mean, I sort of feel like I don't even have to answer that question. I hope you can feel that from me, just from my body language, that's the kind of person I am. I'm going to do the best I can. Jon, you reported that Sean spicer was blindsided by the announcement, and he wasn't the only one caught off-guard? Reporter: This was a decision made by the president himself. The only ones he really consulted with was ivanka and Jared Kushner. The other senior staff did not even learn of this until the president had already made up his mind. When they did learn, some of them tried to get the president to change his mind, but to no avail. Jon, thank you. And the special counsel, Robert Mueller, has ordered that

