-
Now Playing: Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly Discusses Tensions Around Police Brutality
-
Now Playing: Putin rejects accusations that Russia interfered with US election
-
Now Playing: Seattle Seahawks football star accuses police of excessive force
-
Now Playing: Shoplifting suspect steals police car and leads cops on a high-speed chase
-
Now Playing: Residents of South Florida race to leave before Hurricane Irma hits
-
Now Playing: More than 25 percent of gas stations in Miami-Dade are out of fuel
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma barrels through the Caribbean, claiming at least 3 lives
-
Now Playing: The Florida Keys are under a mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Irma approaches
-
Now Playing: Trump talks tax overhaul in North Dakota
-
Now Playing: Florida Keys begin mandatory evacuations ahead of Irma
-
Now Playing: Tips for keeping your pet safe during a hurricane
-
Now Playing: Trump says Congress has 6 months to act on DACA
-
Now Playing: 'Gone With the Wind' screening pulled from Tennessee theater
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old passes out homemade lunches to homeless people every week
-
Now Playing: How do hurricanes get their names?
-
Now Playing: Strong winds blow over Puerto Rico during Hurricane Irma
-
Now Playing: What is an equinox?
-
Now Playing: Trump meets with congressional leadership on tax overhaul
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Irma takes aim at Caribbean, Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Floridians line up for supplies as Hurricane Irma approaches