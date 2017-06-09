Transcript for Seattle Seahawks football star accuses police of excessive force

To the index of other news tonight, the NFL star accusing police of excessive force. Seattle Seahawks defensive end, Michael Bennett, says an officer held a gun to his head and he was on the ground as police responded to an incident outside a Las Vegas nightclub. He claims he tried to identify himself telling officers he was not involved, and he called it a traumatic experience saying he believes it was racially motivated and police are investigating. A major headline from Facebook. The social media giant revealing $100,000 in ads were bought in fake accounts from Russia during the election. 3,000 ads purchased over a two-year period, and they were displayed on accounts in the U.S. During the election. There is an internal investigation to U.S. Authorities. A safety recall tonight. Recalling 4 million dressers for concerns they may tip over and fall on children. The chest of drawers sold by several retailers, including Walmart. The company providing a free kit tonight to anchor the dresser. We have much more on our website for you. And a country star revealing something. Jody Messina saying she has been diagnosed with cancer. We wish her well in that night. When we come back here, a powerful image.

