Transcript for Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the Las Vegas Strip

Time now for our "Index." Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the las Vegas strip. Both guards, a man and a woman, killed inside Arizona Charlie's Decatur casino. The suspect, escaping to a nearby home. Police say he shot himself in the head, but survived. A lottery glitch may cost South Carolina nearly $20 million. The Christmas day computer error stling officials. More than 39,000 winning tickets printed in the add-a-play game. Each worth $500. The state setting aside $19.6 million to pay potential winners. A decision on the computer error may come by the end of January. A major social media malfunction this new year's eve. Millions angry with whatsapp. The world's number two messaging app, used by more than a billion people. It suffered a mass outage. Most of it in northern Europe. Today's service issue solved. No word on a cause. And caught on camera, a flying furry crook drives a family nuts. A squirrel that loves sweets causing chaos in western new York. Police called in as the rodent nibbled on cookies in a kitchen, then leaping at an officer before racing out a door. And just listen to how the officers reacted. Whoa! You can hear them laughing there. Officers nabbed the bandit, setting it free far away.

