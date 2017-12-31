Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the Las Vegas Strip

Plus, a lottery glitch may cost South Carolina nearly $20 million.
1:23 | 12/31/17

Transcript for Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the Las Vegas Strip
Time now for our "Index." Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the las Vegas strip. Both guards, a man and a woman, killed inside Arizona Charlie's Decatur casino. The suspect, escaping to a nearby home. Police say he shot himself in the head, but survived. A lottery glitch may cost South Carolina nearly $20 million. The Christmas day computer error stling officials. More than 39,000 winning tickets printed in the add-a-play game. Each worth $500. The state setting aside $19.6 million to pay potential winners. A decision on the computer error may come by the end of January. A major social media malfunction this new year's eve. Millions angry with whatsapp. The world's number two messaging app, used by more than a billion people. It suffered a mass outage. Most of it in northern Europe. Today's service issue solved. No word on a cause. And caught on camera, a flying furry crook drives a family nuts. A squirrel that loves sweets causing chaos in western new York. Police called in as the rodent nibbled on cookies in a kitchen, then leaping at an officer before racing out a door. And just listen to how the officers reacted. Whoa! You can hear them laughing there. Officers nabbed the bandit, setting it free far away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52075159,"title":"Two security guards shot to death in a casino near the Las Vegas Strip ","duration":"1:23","description":"Plus, a lottery glitch may cost South Carolina nearly $20 million.","url":"/WNT/video/security-guards-shot-death-casino-las-vegas-strip-52075159","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
