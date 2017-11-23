Transcript for Security heightened for New York City Thanksgiving Day Parade

Next, to the heightened security here in New York City for the big Thanksgiving day parade. The nypk keeping their promise of the strongest ever show of face. At least one police officer on every block of the parade route. And all across the country, with crowds gathering for holiday events, and at malls at travel hubs, the season of vigilance is just getting started. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, officers armed with assault rifles lining the streets of New York City. 3.5 million parade Goers. But it's what you didn't see on TV. Behind the scenes, a colossal security effort. Take a walk through New York City and you're going to find massive sanitation trucks with tons of sand and offers at just about every block. 81 of those blocker trucks weighing 16 tons each placed at each intersection, all to protect the massive crowds from an attack similar to the one on Halloween. Because of that and everything that happened in the world, we really take into account everything we see and make adjustments to the parade. Reporter: Police also conducting bag checks and adding k-9 units, choppers, even snipers. We have snipers teams up, we have people at high posts. We have a lot of cops. Reporter: In fact, the NYPD adding 2,000 more officers for this year's parade route. It feels very safe but very friendly, very organized. Reporter: Extra security this holiday not just in New York, but along parade routes in Philadelphia, Houston and Chicago. Police most concerned, at the start of this holiday season with the so-called soft targets, and are increasing security at malls and busy train stations, too. And Tom, last year, ISIS called the parade a, quote, excellent target. So, now authorities across the country are staying extra vigilant tonight and through the holiday weekend.

