We are here in the nation's capital because of the government shutdown. Today was day three. And then senate Democrats deciding to give in on the dreamers. With a promise from senate Republicans that they'll take up the issue soon. The senate voting to end the shutdown, and then, just moments ago, the house voting to follow suit. Senate majority leader Mitch Mcconnell emerging triumphant. Democratic leader chuck Schumer emerging with a promise from Mcconnell they will tackle immigration and the dreamers. This showdown ends not without costing U.S. Taxpayers millions and costing political call tap, too, with seeing so many Americans seeing political dysfunction yet again. And this new funding to get the government back open? Only lasts three weeks. ABC's Mary Bruce leads us off from the hill tonight. Reporter: Moments after they voted to reopen the government, the Republican leader with a gleeful thumbs up. The democratic leader beaming. Lawmakers of both parties toasting their success. Giddy before reporters. We just want to celebrate that government will reopen. By opening up the government, we stopped losing. Reporter: It's a far cry from how the day began. A total stalemate. We just need to have a little bit more clarity. You have to recognize that you can't make guarantees here. Reporter: After a weekend of brutal finger pointing. This will be called the trump shutdown. He got what he wanted. A shutdown, a trump shutdown. Reporter: But from Republicans -- Day one of the senate Democrats government shutdown. The Schumer shutdown. Reporter: Democrats wanted a deal on the dreamers. Those nearly 800,000 undocume undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children. President trump said the shutdown was hurting the military, bringing this response from democratic senator Tammy Duckworth, who lost both her legs while serving in Iraq. I will not be lectured about what our military needs by a five-deferment draft dodger. Reporter: Late this morning, a breakthrough. Senate Democrats agreed to end the shutdown by temporarily funding the government for three weeks. What they got in return, a promise. Senate Republicans vowing to work on a solution for dreamers. It would be my intention to take up legislation here in the senate that would address DACA, border security and related issues. Reporter: Are you confident that Mitch Mcconnell is going to keep his word? Mcconnell made a pledge in front of the world, so, we're counting on him and I think he will. I hope he will. Reporter: A lot of what comes next depends on president trump. Back in 2013, he said it was a president's job to lead negotiations in a shutdown. Well, very simply, you have to get everybody in a room. You have to be a leader. The president has to lead. You have to be nice and be angry and be wild and cajole and do all sorts of things, but you have to get a deal. Reporter: But trump was relatively absent from negotiations. The white house releasing this photo of him working the phones at an empty desk. But he didn't make a single call this weekend to Democrats. The great deal-making president sat on the sidelines. Reporter: But the white house today sounded satisfied. What the president did clearly worked. The vote just came in 81-18. I would say those numbers are much more in the president favor than in senator Schumer's favor. Reporter: The question now, is another shutdown looming in just three weeks? By one estimate, just one day of a shutdown costs 9$900 million. Let's get to Mary Bruce, she's on the hill tonight. Mitch Mcconnell promising they will deal with the dreamer issue. But tonight, house speaker Paul Ryan making no such pledge with that March deadline approaching? Reporter: And David, that's why the pressure is on to act. If not deal is on by March 5th, those dreamers could face deportation. That's why this is such a political gamble for Democrats. They took a stand here, shutting down the government over dreamers and it is unclear if they're ultimately get what they want. We're told Schumer's message tonight to disappointed Democrats -- you have to play the hand you're dealt. It is what it is. David? Mary Bruce leading us off again tonight. Mary, thank you. We do have one more question on this, so, let's get to our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight. Jon, so much attention was paid to that meeting between president trump and Democrat chuck Schumer. Schumer emerged, saying if they had made some problem, but then, a shutdown, and no deal on the dreamers. And saeld, Sarah Sanders reading that statement from the president, saying, quote, once the government is funded, we will work to resolve unfair illegal immigration. We will make a long-term deal on immigrants if and only if it's good for our country. And Jon, many took note there was no specific note of the dreamers in that statement. Reporter: No mention of the dreamers, David, but very shortly after the impasse over the shutdown ended, the president met here at the white house with moderate democratic senators Joe Manchin and Doug Jones, where I am told that he said that he is committed to getting a deal to protect the dreamers. Of course, he wants money for his border wall as part of that agreement, but make no mistake, there is no deal on the dreamers without the active involvement and leadership from the president. White house officials tell me they believe it will be done. They say the president's committed to it, that the differences between the two sides aren't that big, but David, after this shutdown fiasco, the level of trust between the two sides is virtually zero. Yeah, no question about that. 