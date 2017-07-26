Transcript for Senate Republicans fail to get necessary votes to repeal and replace Obamacare

In the meantime, senate Republicans and their new effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. They did not get the votes they needed overnight. Today, they tried a repeal. They did not get the votes again. When the president tweeted about one Republican senator, Lisa murkowski, who is not on her side, what she had to say about this. ABC's Mary Bruce caught up with her on the hill. Reporter: Tonight, a free-for-all fight in the senate, Republicans now struggling to fulfill their biggest promise. Everybody needs to saddle up and put it all on the table, and say, this is my position. This is called democracy. We'll see how far it goes. It's called regular order. Reporter: Overnight, a broad plan to repeal and replace, a bill Republicans crafted for weeks, voted down. The motion is not agreed to. Reporter: Today, a plan to just repeal and work out the replacement later, that failed too. The amendment is not agreed to. Reporter: Up next? Republicans may attempt what's being a "Skinny repeal." It would only roll back parts of Obamacare, like the mandate that all Americans have insurance. That could leave 15 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade and cause premiums for many to jump by 20%. But Republicans say it's just a jumping off point. You know, we're doing the best we can. Reporter: Ramping up the pressure, the president. He is taking aim as Republican holdouts like Susan Collins and Lisa murkowski who have been voicing concerns for weeks. I said in January we should not repeal without a replacement, and just an indefinite hold on this just creates more chaos and confusion. Reporter: The president today tweeting "Senator @lisamurkowski of the great state of Alaska really let the Republicans, and our country, down, too bad!" Today, we caught up with senator murkowski. Are you concerned at all about political retaliation here? My vote yesterday was from my heart for the people that I represent. I have to focus on my job. I've got to focus on what I came here to do. Reporter: So no second thoughts? No second thoughts. None! All right, so she is holding firm on her side. Mary Bruce with us live on capitol hill tonight, and Mary, repealing and replacing Obamacare as we know was a major campaign promise from Donald Trump. Not yet fulfilled but this was the president overnight. I think that with few exceptions, no president has done anywhere near what we have done in his first six months. All right, Mary. You give us a reality check on this. What are his victories on the hill? Reporter: David, Republicans are quick to tout the appointment of supreme court jus its, Neil Gorsuch. They have also rolled back numerous Obama regulations, but with health care still out of reach, this congress has yet to pass a legislative victory. Mary, thank you. We turn next to other news tonight and to newly released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.