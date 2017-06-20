Transcript for Senate Republicans race to repeal and replace Obamacare

this evening over what the democrating call secrecy. What are the Republicans workingen to repeal and replace Obama care? They are demanding the public get to see it and Mary Bruce taking it to lawmakers tonight. Reporter: After weeks of frustration and concern at town halls across the country -- ACA! ACA! Reporter: Tonight senate Republicans say their plan is coming. But no one seems to know what's coming. No, I haven't seen it. I haven't seen it. How can I put my support behind it or not behind it because I haven't seen it? Reporter: They ask if the president has seen the bill. I don't know if he's seen the legislation or not. Reporter: Celebrating when their health care bill passed. Privately last week the president TD Republicans the house version of the bill was mean. I mean, the president clearly wants a bill that has heart in it. Reporter: And Democrats agree. For once, on the topic of health care, I find myself agreeing with the president. His health care bill is mean. Reporter: For weeks senate Republicans have negotiated behind closed doors. There have been no hearings, and no public debate. If this was a bill that was going to be greeted with great applause, and joy, and relief, and satisfaction by the American public, would you hide it? No. Reporter: Tonight it's still unclear what's in the bill, and why the process has been so secretive. Mr. Leader, this bill is bound to have a profound impact on the country. Do Americans have a right -- It's going to have a profound, positive improvement over the status quo. So do Americans have a right to see these negotiations -- The status quo is simply unsustainable. But do Americans have a right to see this process? Walking way from your question there, Mary. Mary Bruce live on the hill. When do americaning get to see this? Just to more days and we will finally have a sense of what exactly is in this bill. The big question, will the Republicans have the votes to pass it, David? Mary Bruce, thankses a always. There is still more ahead.

