Transcript for Senators ask FBI to turn over evidence amid unsubstantiated Trump wiretap allegations

There is news tonight on president trump's bombshell accusation that president Obama had trump tower wiretapped during the campaign. The white house still not providing any proof, but tonight, two senators on both sides are now demanding that the justice department turn over any evidence that might exist. For that, we turn to Jonathan Karl, and one of those senators said he'll get a subpoena if he has to? Reporter: These senators are Lindsey graham, are calling the white house's bluff on this. The white house has refused to provide evidence, saying it is up to congress to investigate, and they are saying they will investigate, and because it is the FBI that would have done wiretapping, their first step is to ask the FBI if they did it. They want to get the FBI on record either admitting it happened, or much more likely, saying it didn't. As for FBI director James Comey, he was in Boston today giving a speech, and although he did not address this issue, he suggested that he intends to fill out the rest of his 6 1/2 years left on his term, putting to rest speculation, David, that he would resign. All right. To be continued. Jon Karl live at the white house tonight. Thanks, Jon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.