Transcript for Serial bombing suspect had locked bomb-making room at home: Authorities

Next, to new developments tonight after that death of that suspected serial bomber in Austin. What investigators have now found in mark Anthony Conditt's home, in the locked room where he worked. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, as teams pour over the home of suspected Austin bomber mark Conditt, officials say police have found a locked room in his home used to make bombs. Along with a hit list of potential targets and addresses. They went out to these residences and then swept them to make sure there were no explosive devices. Reporter: It comes as new images surface of Conditt buying electronic parts days before the first deadly package bomb exploded. Kxan-tv obtaining surveillance from that store. Video turned over to the ATF more than a week ago. Investigators painstakingly put the bombs back together, finding parts like nails and screws, then tracing them back to possible stores. Clearly closing in, but the big break coming when Conditt walked into that FedEx dropoff and mailed two bombs. Police sharing details about a 25-minute confession recorded on Conditt's phone just hours before that explosive takedown. There were indications that he stated in the video that he felt like we were getting close to him. Reporter: The 23-year-old repair technician had been home-schooled, dropped out of college and was unemployed. His chilling final words, according to KVUE, "I wish I were sorry, but I'm not." It's the outcry of a very challenged young man, talking about challenges in his personal life, that led him to this point. And pie year thoims -- Pierre Thomas with us from Washington tonight. We heard the police chief talking about challenges in the suspect's personal life. His family saying they had no idea of the, quote, darkness in their son's life, and his mother posted very typical things on Facebook about her son. Reporter: That's right, David. The post is from 2013, and it reflects more innocent times. His mom talks about how he just graduated from high school and her hopes for his future. The family says they never saw this coming, David. Pierre Thomas with us again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.