Transcript for Sessions under siege as Trump continues belittling public attacks

with president trump late todayen leashing an attack on his own attorney general in front of cameras at the white house. A very rare and unusual attack right in the rose garden on his own pick for A.G. One of president trump's closest allies during the campaign. The president now furious after Jeff sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation. Is the president going to fire him or is he applying extraordinary public pressure to get him to resign? A ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, leading us off. Reporter: Today in the rose garden trump refused to say whether he would fire his attorney general. I'm very disappointed with the attorney general but we will see what happens. Time will tell. Time will tell. Reporter: The president is publically seething over Jeff sessions' decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation. Today he was asked why he is letting the attorney general twist in the wind. Well, I don't think I am doing that. She should not have recused himself almost immediately after he took office, and if he was going to recuse mself, he should have told me prior to taking office, and I would have, quite simply, picked somebody else. Reporter: It's an incredible turn of events. We need to make America great again. Reporter: Sessions was the first senator to endorse candidate Donald Trump. Arguably the most important endorsement of his entire campaign. Trump spoke glowingly of him even before the endorsement. We have a great politician here. We have a man here, who is the one person I sought his council because he's been so spot on, so highly respected, has anyone ever heard of senator Jeff sessions? Huh? Reporter: Sessions became the first person trump picked for his cabinet in his confirmation hearing, he reassured senators he knew an attorney general had to be independent. He or she must be willing to tell the president or other top officials if he or they overreach. He or she cannot be a mere rubber stamp. Reporter: But in March when sessions announced he was recusing himself from the Russia probe, white house aides say the president exploded in anger. And in may, following the announcement of special counsel Robert Mueller, the president exploded at sessions again. The attorney general offered his resignation, but it was not accepted. Now, the president's anger is boiling over. He's called sessions "Beleaguered," today tweeting sessions has taken "A very weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes." It's an odd attack for the president. Shortly after the inauguration, he told David he hoped for an end to the Clinton investigations. Do you think America is done hearing about investigations into Hillary Clinton? I just don't know. I mean I -- I hope so. And from my standpoint, we wanna move onto the future. Reporter: While the president tweeted about Clinton this morning, today he made it clear he's still upset over the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the Russia probe. I think that's a bad thing, not for the president but for the presidency. So let's get to Jon Karl live at the white house tonight, and Jon, what are your sources telling you? Is the president close to firing the attorney general, or is he simply trying to put pressure on him to resign here? What does the president want? Reporter: It's unclear what the president wants, but I'll tell you this. People close to the president today believed that the president was on the verge of firing sessions. One person who intervened was close Clinton friend -- close trump friend and adviser, newt Gingrich. He was at the white house today, and urged him not to fire sessions. Of course, the firing didn't happen, but sessions -- Gingrich afterwards cautioned the story is not over. Jon Karl leading us off from the white house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.