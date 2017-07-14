Transcript for Severe storms bring flash floods from Ohio to New York

Thank you. And the severe weather threatening at this hour. Flash flood watches from Ohio to New York. This runway in Chicago closed by the flooding rain. Gio Benitez in the storm zone. Reporter: Tonight, those powerful storms moving east, threatening millions. It's 4:00 P.M. And the same storm system is now reaching new York City. Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect through the night across the atlantic. This timelapse showing severe weather moving through Washington, D.C. Blinding rain for Virginia $% drivers. East of Columbus, Ohio, high water shutting down part of interstate 70 today. Parts of the midwest reeling from multiple rounds of rain. Our Alex Perez north of Chicago, the governor warning of possible evacuations. Reporter: Here in Gurnee, Illinois, residents are on high alert. More than 100 homes and businesses already flooded and the river here expected to continue slowly rising until tomorrow. Reporter: Residents in the area trying to keep that water out. And David, the threat of severe storms continues through tonight. The roads already slick and potentially dangerous. Thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano. Reporter: Just a few more hours of rough weather. Our nation's capital getting hit the hardest. Rough storms moving through Maryland and Delaware. The cold front will nudge the storms offshore. Drier air moving to the south. And pop-up thunderstorms in Florida, to the southeast tomorrow. But severe stuff, through the upper great Lakes. Wisconsin will get hit, I think, again tomorrow.

