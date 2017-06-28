Transcript for Severe tornado threat in the heartland

come on the air. Six states on alert, and the images are just coming in. This tornado touching down in Stewart, Iowa in the center of the state. Dark clouds covering the sky. Take a look. This twister forms in southwest Iowa. Tornado sirens blaring, giving warning that we're getting reports of intense damage already. ABC's senior meteorologist, rob Marciano starts us off tonight. We have been under enhanced risk all day, but the storms have exploded in the last hour or two. The dangers unfolding. South of Des Moines, west of I-45, and just east of Minneapolis. We have seen severe storms that have brought some damage across pierce county as you mentioned. These tornado watches are up until 12ik tonight. From Lincoln to Kansas City, and Chicago and Detroit. We stretch out the area, but damaging winds, and scattered hail. You. The next three to four hours, folks in the sform zone need to be aoi letter. Rob, thank you. Next to trump's new promise on health care as Republican

