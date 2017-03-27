Transcript for Severe weather continues to threaten the US

the white house, but we do begin tonight with another major headline playing out right now. Severe storms hitting at this hour. 15 million Americans warned that this could be a dangerous night on the roads. Reports of tornadoes already, this large twister in Mississippi. Giant hail smashing into this windshield in Texas. Authorities in several states now warning of storms bringing damaging winds. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is in the storm zone tonight. Reporter: Tonight, sounding the alarm in Tennessee. We have tornado sirens going off in adamsville. Reporter: A dangerous system moving east after pummeling the heartland over the last 24 hours. Funnel clouds forming in Oklahoma. Oh, it's roping out now. Reporter: This twister dropping and tearing through the plains. Drivers racing for shelter under gas station canopies, as hail battered the Dallas area. You could hear it coming from the distance, just like a stampede. Reporter: Some stones the size of baseballs. In little elm, more than 70% of the school buses are out of commission. It's all part of a multi-day storm outbreak that brought more than 200 reports of severe weather. Here's a frame from a mobile home that was blown off. Reporter: An ef-2 tornado in Arkansas. And straight-line winds up to 100 miles per hour, destroying this Louisiana church. And we have got ominous clouds behind us here. The rain starts to come down again. We've seen thunder and lightning. Here in Louisville, we're under a severe weather watch all night long. We could see wind gusts of up to 70 miles an hour, large hail and possibly tornadoes. David? All right, Adrienne, thank you. Let's get right to ginger zee, who is tracking this right into the night. Reporter: And that severe thunderstorm watch that Adrienne is in goes all the way south into parts of Alabama. You can see it there on the map, David. Also into even Mississippi. This is all through tonight, most of them go as late as 11:00 P.M. But the storms don't stop then. Watch that line, damaging wind the main threat as he comes together in eastern Tennessee, northern Alabama, through the after midnight hours. Then we look at a new storm. This is really prime time for severe weather. A lot of moisture, a lot of dry air behind that low. And it is classic. There's a dry line that sets up tomorrow. We could see a few tornadoes in the region highlighted there. That slides east through Wednesday. It is going to be day after day of severe storms. It will certainly feel like we're almost in April. Could be a difficult week ahead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.