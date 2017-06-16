Transcript for Severe weather expected in Plains, West

Here to the severe weather as we begin this weekend more than 55 million Americans at risk through Sunday the system out of the planes including this circle lightning strike flashing through the sky and Wichita. And tonight's storm stretching across the northeast throughout the weekend let's get right to ABC meteorologist rob Marciano is live in Boston forced to back erupt. They David pockets stormy weather across the country New England included but the bigger storms are in the midwest were watch boxes are up. Down the Mississippi as a as well. We have damaging when the main threat that includes tomorrow from Kansas City to Chicago then on Sunday Cincinnati to upstate New York in place and that heat out west. Really ramps up through at least Thursday that's going to be a dangerous stretch. Here in Boston 55 tall ships Wolf Parade tomorrow we are certainly hoping for drier weather. It would rob Marciano their for the tall ships I remember it well.

