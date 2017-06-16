Severe weather expected in Plains, West

More
System includes circle lightning, hail and dangerous heat.
0:47 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather expected in Plains, West
Here to the severe weather as we begin this weekend more than 55 million Americans at risk through Sunday the system out of the planes including this circle lightning strike flashing through the sky and Wichita. And tonight's storm stretching across the northeast throughout the weekend let's get right to ABC meteorologist rob Marciano is live in Boston forced to back erupt. They David pockets stormy weather across the country New England included but the bigger storms are in the midwest were watch boxes are up. Down the Mississippi as a as well. We have damaging when the main threat that includes tomorrow from Kansas City to Chicago then on Sunday Cincinnati to upstate New York in place and that heat out west. Really ramps up through at least Thursday that's going to be a dangerous stretch. Here in Boston 55 tall ships Wolf Parade tomorrow we are certainly hoping for drier weather. It would rob Marciano their for the tall ships I remember it well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48095341,"title":"Severe weather expected in Plains, West","duration":"0:47","description":"System includes circle lightning, hail and dangerous heat. ","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-expected-put-millions-risk-plains-west-48095341","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.