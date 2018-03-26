Severe weather threat across Texas and Oklahoma

More
Alerts have been posted for more hail, powerful winds and possible twisters.
0:18 | 03/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Severe weather threat across Texas and Oklahoma
To be in next tonight the severe weather threat across Texas and Oklahoma at this hour large hail smashing car windshield of the alerts have been posted tonight from the war hailed powerful winds possible tornadoes and or what it is also tracking dangerous storms. Over the next 48 hours including severe thunderstorms in flood watches from Texas to Indiana right there on the map.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54028350,"title":"Severe weather threat across Texas and Oklahoma","duration":"0:18","description":"Alerts have been posted for more hail, powerful winds and possible twisters.","url":"/WNT/video/severe-weather-threat-texas-oklahoma-54028350","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.