Transcript for 'The Shape of Water' racks up 13 Oscar nominations, including best picture

Finally tonight, "The shape of water" in good shape tonight, along with the other Oscar nominees. Tonight, an Oscar favorite taking shape. "The shape of water" with the most nominations, 13. One shy of a record. Sally Hawkins' character touching the glass. She is nominated for best actress. "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri" with seven nominations. The story of a mother's fight for justice for her daughter. My daughter, Angela, was murdered -- Reporter: Frances mcdormand up for best actress, too. Meryl Streep and a record 21st Oscar nomination for her role as Katherine graham in "The post," tracing the release of the Pentagon papers. People are concerned about having a woman in charge of the paper. Thank you, Arthur, for your frankness. Reporter: "Lady bird" directed by Greta Gerwig, she is up for best director and best movie. And saoirse Ronan up for best actress. You are so infuriating. Please stop yelling. I'm not yelling. Oh, it's perfect. Do you love it? Reporter: Also up for best movie, "Get out." Jordan Peele up for best director. And action. Reporter: Up fast actress and best supporting actress, Margo Robbie and Allison Janney, who play Tonya Harding and her mother in "I, Tonya." When I was a kid, did you ever love me? I made you a champion. Knowing you'd hate me for it. That's the sacrifice a mother makes. You cursed me. Reporter: Christopher plummer making headlines tonight, up for best supporting actor. I have never been more vulnerable financially than I am right now. Reporter: He replaced Kevin spacey after those allegations of sexual harassment, reshooting the scenes of "All the money in the won nine days. And in the best actor category, stiff competition. A newcomer, just 22 years old, timothee chalamet in "Call me by your name," also up for best picture. I could show you around. That'd be great. Reporter: Among chalamet's competition, Gary oldman, who plays Winston Churchill in "Darkest hour." Oldman already winning the golden globe and the sag award. The movie also up for best picture. We shall never surrender. The oscars, Sunday, March 4th, right here on ABC. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you sooner than that, tomorrow night.

