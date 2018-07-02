Transcript for Shooting incident shuts down parts of Interstate 95 for more than 7 hours

and to the deadly shooting on an American highway. A gunman opening fire, then taking off the wrong way down the highway, colliding with several cars. Part of I-95 shut down for much of the day in Florida. The interstate littered with accidents. And ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Motorists on one of Florida's busiest stretch of highway watching in horror as deputies surround a man near west palm beach. Guns drawn, car smoking. Police say the confrontation began shortly after the suspect shot a female companion at a shopping center at 9:30 this morning. A white male suspect shot a white female, put her in the vehicle and fled the scene. Reporter: 15 minutes later, authorities start to receive calls of an erratic black Nissan rogue SUV driving the wrong way on the highway. Florida highway patrol raced to the scene to find three separate accidents involving the suspect scattered along the interstate, causing several injuries. The suspect hitting one driver head-on. Moments later, police say they approached the passenger side of the SUV and attempt to subdue the driver with a taser gun, but it doesn't work. The deputy said that he was in fear of his life and the life of the trooper. And opened fire and killed the suspect inside. Reporter: That woman inside the suspect's vehicle, pronounced dead at the scene. The incident shutting down parts of the busy highway for more than seven hours, creating a traffic nightmare. That suspect yet to be identified, as police continue their investigation and search for a motive. David, tonight, police are investigating a separate shooting that happened yesterday that may have also involved this same suspect. David? Victor, thank you.

