Transcript for Sighting of Tennessee teen allegedly kidnapped by her teacher

powerful now clue in the search for a Tennessee teen and the teacher who authorities believe kidnapped her. The first confirmed sighting. New surveillance images show the pair at a Walmart in Oklahoma City two days after they went missing. Showing changes in their appearance. ABC's kayna Whitworth in Oklahoma City. Reporter: Tonight, the first confirmed sikting of that Tennessee teacher and the student he allegedly kidnapped more than two weeks ago. 50-year-old tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas seen on this Walmart surveillance camera in Oklahoma City on March 15th. She looks subservient to him, walking behind him. It's a very scary image. Reporter: The same clothes, but her air appears to be red. Cummins seen with darker hair and a beard. Just days before the alleged kidnapping, Cummins was spotted in a store cam back home. Dark hair dye in his shopping cart. This nud video from a tip. It only takes one tip. It's one phone call that breaks the whole thing wide open. Reporter: Cummins fled Tennessee after he was suspended from school, investigated for an inappropriate relationship with a high school freshman. Today, couple mines' wife, who had publicly pleaded for him to release Elizabeth, filed for divorce. David, tonight, investigators in Tennessee say these two could be anywhere. And they ask the public to remain vigilant. Take notice of their change in appearance and keep those tips coming in. David? All right, thank you, kayna. Next tonight here, to the

