Transcript for Significant development in the Harvey Weinstein case

Next tonight we're following a major development in the Harvey Weinstein case. The NYPD late today saying they have enough evidence to make an arrest. Will they and how soon? Reporter: Tonight New York City police say they have enough evidence to arrest producer Harvey Weinstein for rape, but said they don't know if it's enough to bring the case to trial. We have an actual case here. Reporter: The case stemming from an investigation into claims thaweinein assaulted "Boardwalk empire" actress Paz de la Huerta on two occasions in 2010. In order to arrest Mr. Weinstein, we would need an arrest warrant. So that requires a court order. So we want to get our evidence first before we go out and do something like that. Reporter: The actress alleges in one instance Weinstein drove her home from a party and once inside, forced himself on her. Weinstein's representative has said "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein." Tonight, a possible criminal investigation into actor Kevin spacey in London. The guardian newspaper is reporting British police are looking into an assault in 2008 at famed old vic theater while spacey was artistic director. It comes after new allegations from the set of his hit show "House of cards." This chamber chooses to debate me? Reporter: 8 new accusers speaking anonymously to CNN say spacey's behavior included nonconsensual touching and crude comments. Creating a toxic environment for young men on the set of house of cards. No comment from spacey on the latest accusation. The latest on spacey. But let's get back to Harvey Weinstein. Police saying they have enough evidence to arrest him. It's rare to off that up. No arrest yet? It's not imminent and it is unusual to bring this up but they say this particular accuser had a detailed and credible account they say was backed up from statements from her therapist who was told about the encounter at the time. Thanks.

