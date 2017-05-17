Transcript for A single mom embraces life after being fired from her job of 50 years

America strong, the mom who at 75 last her job and the son not wasting any time. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: For 50 years, Rebecca danigelis worked as a housekeeper. Are the blinds clean? Are the blinds operating properly? Reporter: When she was unexpectedly fired, she left this message for her son. I just got fired. Just want you to know that. Call me, bye. Reporter: It was then Rebecca realized how much she had missed. I never made it to my sister Elsie's funeral because I was working. Reporter: A single mom, she raised two sons in Boston. Three of us on one paycheck. Wasn't easy. Reporter: One of Rebecca's sons helped her realize her bucket list, and the journey began, chronicled in his documentary, "Duty free." Taking a hip-hop lesson with a dancer from "Hamilton." A return home to England. She even joined Instagram. Just press the heart. There you go. Reporter: After being alive for 75 years, it's just in the last year Rebecca started to truly live. ??? ??? Can I come? An incredible mother and son. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. WCVB at 7:00.

