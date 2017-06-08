Florida sinkhole that swallowed two homes continues to grow

More
Two more homes have been condemned while contractors work to stabilize the massive hole.
1:25 | 08/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida sinkhole that swallowed two homes continues to grow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49069721,"title":"Florida sinkhole that swallowed two homes continues to grow","duration":"1:25","description":"Two more homes have been condemned while contractors work to stabilize the massive hole.","url":"/WNT/video/sinkhole-swallowed-florida-homes-continues-grow-49069721","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.