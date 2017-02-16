Transcript for The Smithsonian's National Zoo sends off Bao Bao the panda

Finally tonight here, America strong, and the heartfelt farewell for one of the most famous residents at the national zoo. ABC's Gloria Riviera is there. Reporter: When we first met Bao Bao -- it was hard to believe so much cuteness came in such a tiny package. Since her debut at Washington's national zoo, the baby with her own bear cam has charmed millions. So you were basically in the waiting room when she was born. We all just screamed with joy, hugged each other, high-fived. Reporter: Every milestone -- Oh my goodness her first teeth! There is nothing cuter than baby panda teeth! Reporter: Every birthday celebrated. Independent and playful, she reminded us what it's like to be a kid on a snow day. Now it's time to say goodbye. She is heading to China to broad more pandas as part of app agreement with the zoo. I want her to have a lot of cub. Reporter: For her farewell, no less than 600 dumplings from the Chinese embassy and fans young and old. I wanted to catch her before she leaves. Reporter: And a final farewell from all her friends. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow to finish out the week. Good night.

