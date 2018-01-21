Transcript for Sources say Trump came close to striking a deal with Democrats the border wall

Next, the government shutdown possibly bringing president trump closer to fulfilling his biggest campaign promise -- the wall on the Mexican border. This, as the new ABC news/"washington post" poll showing president trump starting his second year in office with a 36% approval rating. Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Behind closed doors, sources tell ABC news president trump came close to striking a deal that would protect DACA and fulfill that campaign promise. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words. Reporter: The president telling senate minority leader chuck Schumer in exchange for $20 billion to pay for his border wall, he'd be willing to offer legal status for those d.r.e.a.m.ers. But today the New York Democrat said that deal fell apart. I believed we might have a deal twice, only for the president to change his mind and walk away. Reporter: Republicans venting their frustration too. Senator Lindsey graham slammed the white house. Somebody's got to lead. The white house staff has been pretty unreliable. Reporter: Not to mention the Mitch Mcconnell smackdown after the president tweeted, "If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (nuclear option) And vote on real, long term budget, no c.r.'s!" The majority leader made it clear. Bypassing Democrats and going with the nuclear option isn't actually an option at all. Now, on this weekend marking the year anniversary of the president's time in office, this is what Americans hear when they call the white house switchboard. Thank you for calling the white house. Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today because congressional Democrats are holding government funding hostage due to an unrelated immigration debate. Reporter: In the oval office, president trump took to the phones too, calling allies, while his son Eric attended a mar-a-lago fundraiser in his honor, saying the shutdown doesn't hurt this administration. It helps. Honestly, I think it's a good thing for us, judge. People see through it. Reporter: The politics already in full swing, with the president's re-election campaign under fire for this new ad. Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants. That ad likely to anger Democrats. We heard senator Schumer say the president changed his mind, walking away from the deal. What's the white house saying about that? Reporter: They're not mincing any words. Sarah Sanders says that senator Schumer's memory is hazy. And his account of that meeting with him and president trump is false. We're told the president spent the day making many phone calls about the shutdown. But none of them were to Democrats. Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.