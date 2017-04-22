What's at stake in the French presidential election

More
Voters will be heading to the polls tomorrow for one of the most contentious elections in recent memory.
1:46 | 04/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What's at stake in the French presidential election
Next to that presidential election in France, capturing much of the world's attention. Violent protests breaking out the day before they head to the polls. As Alex Marquardt reports, it's one of the most contentious contests in memory. With one of the leading candidates being compared to president trump. Reporter: Tonight, France bracing for a contentious election. Divisions on full display on is the streets of Paris today as trade yuanists clashed with police. The effects of the vote will be felt around the world. An election even more uncertain after Thursday's attack on Thursday that left one policeman dead. Trump telling the ap, the attack will probably help far-right candidate marina LE pen, as she promises to pull France out of the eu and vows to crack down on immigration and islamic extremism. Russian president Vladimir Putin showing his support for LE pen in a surprise meeting in March. But she faces a tough battle, neck and neck with three other candidates for a spot in the second round. Each trying to convince their voters her radical proposal isn't the way to go. One of them Emmanuel macron, 37-year-old upstart. Who has never held an elected office. Other voters may be looking for a steady hand in these uncertain times and turn to embattled former prime minister. The top two candidates tomorrow will move on to the final round due to be held in two weeks. This election is wide open. What's clear, its ramifications could upset the order here in Europe and beyond. Tom. And that's why the world is watching. All right, Alex, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46960881,"title":"What's at stake in the French presidential election","duration":"1:46","description":"Voters will be heading to the polls tomorrow for one of the most contentious elections in recent memory.","url":"/WNT/video/stake-french-presidential-election-46960881","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.