Transcript for Stampede at Penn Station during Easter weekend

Now to the panicked moments for last-minute holiday travelers, a stampede at new York's Penn station after police had a scuffle with the suspect involving a taser. Highlighting how many of us are now on edge these days, especially when trying to get from point a to point B. Reporter: Mass panic. New York City's Penn station, the scene of chaos, packed with thousands of Easter weekend commuters. Travelers tripping over each other, faces of fear, sparked by reports of an active shooter. Look as people laid out on the floor covering their loved ones. Others ran, leaving their luggage and shoes behind. I just like took them and ran to the back of the store, and we jumped over the counter. Be advised no shots fired. A taser went off. Reporter: A taser, not gunshots caused the hysteria, amtrak police using it on a man in the crowded terminal. The panic creating a ripple effect, reaching Macy's a block away. The store evacuated. Not bad now but when the tasing happened, Penn station more packed than usual. A broken-down train had caused major delays. The reaction at one of the busiest mass transit hubs in the world, a sign of the times. How would you react in that situation? I would stay calm. No need to panic and add more to the confusion. Reporter: Tom, this Penn station stampede injured more than a dozen people and created even more delays.

