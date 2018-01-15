Transcript for Star gymnast Simone Biles says she was abused by team doctor Larry Nasser

We turn next tonight to a headline late today involving Simone Biles, and what she has now revealed, joining so many others in coming forward. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, one of the biggest names in usa gymnastics, Simone Biles, coming forward to say she, too, was abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar. In social media posts, the 20-year-old olympic gold medalist writing, "For too long, I've asked myself, was I too naive? Was it my fault? I now know the answer to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, usage, and others." Biles joins a list of more than 140 women who've accused Nassar of abuse, including her fellow gymnastic stars gabby Douglas, Mckayla Maroney and ally raisman. As Biles trains for the 2020 olympics in Tokyo, she says, "I won't let one man, and the others that enables him, to steal my love and joy." Nasser, who is already serving 60 years in prison on child pornography and sexual misconduct charges -- Guilty as stated. Reporter: -- Will be sentenced again this week after pleading guilty to seven charges of sexual assault. Starting tomorrow, dozens of Nassar's accusers will have the chance to read victim impact statements in court. Linzie Janis with us tonight. Thank you. When we come back here, the rare interview with queen

