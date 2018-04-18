Storm system heading east to bring rain and snow

It's already dropped snow from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes.
0:13 | 04/18/18

Storm system heading east to bring rain and snow
To be index of other news and a broken record the new storm threat tonight snow stretching from the Dakotas to the Great Lakes. More than a half foot already falling in Sioux Falls that system moving into the northeast tonight they're expecting rain and snow a messy morning commute drive safely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

