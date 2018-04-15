Transcript for Stormy Daniels goes to court

and I at home, resting with her family. Thank you. Now, to president trump's peal attorne expected courtmorrow, after the FBI raided his home and hotel room. According to stormy daels' torney, she'll be in court as well. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tomorrow, Michael Cohen, TRE personal lawyer, will LI come face E the porn star he paid off, in federal court in new yor CI attorney client privile, Cohen is seeking to block FBI investigs from reviewinrecordingsnd other evidence they seized. The ident himsf, highly interested in outcome. President trump utraged by the FBI's raid on his lawyer, tweeting, "attorney/client privilege is now a thing of the pa I have many lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices or even Hoare going to be ra." Inveigators are looking for possible secret deals Cohen may have th-candidate Donald Trump, one of thewith adultilm actress stormyls. Daniels claims T have had a sexual enter with tmp in 2006. R attorney Michael avenatti, in a tweet referencing this E from "Thgodfather rt II." Where the mere presence of a families in the back of the hearroom prompts the S witness to recant. I never knew no godfather. Reporteodenatti confirmed his client will be in T tomorrow. Is that intended to pke him or into his ad? No, not at all. Reporter: Cohen and his attos are ordered to hand over a L of clients S the judge W ew. Hen needstify his clients so the court C make some judgments about the documents his lawyers W to keep out of the hands of T FBI. Tom? , Thank you. Now, Vladimir P warning me

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.