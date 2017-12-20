Transcript for Student sings Christmas carols during part-time job at grocery store

Finally tonight, attention, shoppers. This is not what you'd expect in the produce aisle. Shoppers are stopping in their tracks. ??? Hear the angel voices ??? ??? oh night Devine ??? Reporter: The voice of an angel at Russo's grocery store in Massachusetts. 23-year-old gilly, who works there as a clerk. Christmas caroling is a tradition at Russo's, the owner, Tony Russo, hiring professionals every year. But this year, during a sound check, they discovered a singer already in their midst. And the store owner tonight, on the reaction from customers? Well, a couple people have cried. Reporter: Gilly, originally from Brazil, is here on a student Visa, working part time, studying computers. His dream now, to study music at Berkeley college in Boston. The video of gilly performing now going viral. Hi, David. Reporter: And tonight, gilly tells us, he's the one who is moved. I'm really overwhelmed and grateful for all the attention that I've been getting from people these past few Daves. I was not expecting this at all. Thank you so much for all and merry Christmas to everybody. Reporter: Christmas cheer in the produce aisle, where you'd least expect it. ??? Hallelujah ??? We loved it, too. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Good night.

