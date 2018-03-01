Transcript for Students help foundation reach $1 million for medical research

America strong, and this just might be the best news so far this new year. Involving a sixth grader you met right here. It was just last month we first introduced you to Talia duff and her sixth grade classmates at ipswich middle school in Massachusetts. What was the total per jar? Reporter: Selling jars of cookie dough, those sixth graders helping one of their own. Al Ya was born with a rare Progressive disease known as CM cmt-4 J. Th doctors needed a million dollars. The children first raising $55,000, selling those jars. Then, performing for donations, bakesales, sports teams all in the fight. And the video they hoped would go viral. And after you heard Talia's story right here, so many of you at home giving. $65,000 overnight. And to start this new year, those sixth graders were suddenly summoned to the middle school gym today. Talia's mother Jocelyn revealing the new total. Over $1 million! Reporter: With the help of yet another donor, those kids now surpassing the $1 million mark for Talia, and they're still going. I'm so happy that we finally made it to a million dollars, and that we can go into funding the cure for Talia. Reporter: Talia's mother grateful. You showed the world what you would do for a friend. And Talia's million dollar smile right there. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Stay safe.

