Transcript for 5 students killed in shooting were in their 1st year of high school

And as this political battle now begins in Washington, we thought it was important tonight to show you the faces of those lost here. The names of those lost beginning to emerge tonight. Five students in their first year of high school. Luke Hoyer, CARA Loughran and Alyssa alhadeff, a soccer player. Gina Montalto's mother calling her a, "Smart, loving, caring and strong girl who brightened any room she entered. She will be missed by our family for all eternity." Also lost martin duque. His older brother saying, "Words cannot describe my pain. You'll be missed, buddy." Jamie Guttenberg's father writing on Facebook, "We lost our daughter and my son lost his sister. I am broken. Hugs to all and hold your children tight." Joaquin Oliver just became a U.S. Citizen a year ago. Alex Schachter, a member of the marching band. Seniors meadow Pollack, Nick dworet making plans for college. And tonight, remembering the teachers, the staff who put their students first. Those heroes gave their lives for our kids. And probably helped prevent this from being a worse tragedy than it is today. Reporter: Scott beigel who taught geography. Shot in the doorway as he rushed his students into the classroom. Beloved athletic director Chris Hixon, rushing to the scene to help others to safety. And then, there's assistant football coach Aaron feis. I heard the shots and then I saw the shooter run after Mr. Feis. And I saw Mr. Feis get shot. Reporter: The coach using his body to shield students from the shooter. He was killed, tragically, inhumanely. He did it protecting others. That's who Aaron feis was.p So many of the kids here telling me about that hero coach today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.