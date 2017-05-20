-
Now Playing: Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City
-
Now Playing: Boy Hospitalized After Injury on Roller Coaster in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: The Dangers of Riding Roller Coasters
-
Now Playing: Fire officials work to rescue people stuck on Six Flags roller coaster
-
Now Playing: Man who acted erratically on Honolulu flight went through screening twice
-
Now Playing: Students trapped on brand new roller coaster
-
Now Playing: Gisele Bundchen claims husband Tom Brady suffered repeated concussions
-
Now Playing: Florida lawyer arrested for allegedly putting a GPS tracker on ex-girlfriend's car
-
Now Playing: More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan's and Curtis brand hot dogs are being recalled
-
Now Playing: Viral Facebook video captures a 4-year-old suffering paralysis from a tick bite
-
Now Playing: Tom Brady may have suffered a concussion during last year's championship season
-
Now Playing: Man accused of trying to enter the cockpit of an American Airlines flight en route to Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Man attempts to break into cockpit on American Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: New images show Times Square horror
-
Now Playing: Anthony Weiner pleads guilty to federal obscenity charge
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old with rare blood disease meets her favorite singer
-
Now Playing: The Basin: Where coal is life, Trump seen as savior
-
Now Playing: Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on flight to Honolulu
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm in Colorado in May
-
Now Playing: Incredible lightning storm in Oklahoma