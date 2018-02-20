Transcript for A study reveals new information about heart attacks and women younger than 55

Two B index of other news tonight a new developments in that mystery at sea the FBI now arresting Lewis Bennett charging him in the death of his newlywed wife Isabella Helmand. Authorities say he killed her during the boat trip off Florida inmate allegedly telling police he was asleep when the boat struck an unknown object. A police officer has now been cleared after a deadly shooting of a teenager in Overland Park, Kansas dash cam video well. John Albert really running down. Police had been told before hand he may be suicidal the DH day saying the shooting was justified the officer had resigned. The new headline tonight about women and heart disease the American Heart Association says many heart attacks in women under the age of 55. Actually go undiagnosed. Researchers say 10% involve chest pain and no artery blockage. Later exams revealing the scar tissue confirming the heart attack possibly caused by problems with tiny blood vessels. It didn't show up in typical tests if you have suspicions they say you should ask your doctor.

