Transcript for New study suggests Southern California overdue for major earthquake

To the index tonight, the earthquake warning in southern California. A new study of the San Andreas fault suggesting the area of los Angeles is long overdue for a major earthquake. Possibly a magnitude 7.5 or greater. Revealing quakes happen there every 100 years. The last major earthquake taking place 160 years ago. The police chase in the desert. The suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon trying to outrun police in Lancaster, California. Officers trying to slow him down with spike strips. He spins out, the driver jumping from behind the wheel, trying to outrun the officers. That didn't work. He is under arrest tonight. Overseas and near Paris tonight, a shocking crime. Zoo officials say one or more poachers broke in overnight, shoot a white rhino named Vince, and this is the first attack for Europe. Horns can be sold for tens of thousands on the black market. And cases of severe arthritis in this country. The CDC revealing a report for more than 50 million Americans suffer, and that's 1 in 4 adults, and 60% of those are younger than you might think. Between 18 and 64. The lack of exercise is a key factor.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.