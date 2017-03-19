Successful North Korean rocket engine ground test reported

More
The test is being seen as the country's latest aggressive diplomatic move.
1:42 | 03/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Successful North Korean rocket engine ground test reported

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46244151,"title":"Successful North Korean rocket engine ground test reported","duration":"1:42","description":"The test is being seen as the country's latest aggressive diplomatic move. ","url":"/WNT/video/successful-north-korean-rocket-engine-ground-test-reported-46244151","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.