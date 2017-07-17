Transcript for Superhero dog saves fawn desperately struggling to stay afloat off Long Island Sound

Finally tonight here, America strong. The retriever whose family tells us he never retrieves anything, but he did this weekend. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Storm is trying to save this baby deer. That storm, the golden retriever about to save a life. Storm, bring him in! Storm, bring him in! Good boy, storm! Bring him in! Reporter: Storm's owner says the dog spotted something in new York's Long Island sound yesterday morning and jumped in, Storm is saving this baby deer right this minute. Reporter: Getting hold of a drowning baby deer and bringing it to shore. Vid video capture ING as many hearts as Facebook views -- more than 1.8 million so far. The owner said he won't even retrieve a DNC tennis ball, but he knew what he had to do. Good job, boy. She's okay. Reporter: Okay tonight all because of her new best friend. Our thanks to gio. Storm the dog with the big heart. Thanks for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. From all of us, have a good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.