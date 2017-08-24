Transcript for Superior outdoor products made in America

Finally tonight here, made in America is back, and tonight an idea born in a garage in Utah for a driveway basketball hoop and then came many other ideas for the outdoors. Reporter: The whole videos from all over America tonight with their reviews. Anthony and Jimmy with a hoop made in America. You have to pull it and it goes up. Reporter: It goes up and in. Yes! Reporter: Made by lifetime products and they are not just concentrating on your driveway. Roy Anderson and his draught, Ada, right in the front, her toes tell the story. She approves. So my family, life jackets, my nephew with the gopros and we were off. Those basketball hoops and these kayaks made by a company that all started with a Utah family. The whole made in America idea was born inside their garage. They hoped to get American families outdoors. It worked. Lifetime's CEO, Richard Hendrick son. How are you? What do you think they realize when it's made here in America? When it might be your neighbor, friend, family members, making the products, I think that's a great feeling. Reporter: This CEO wasn't always in charge. You were a welder on the line. I was. You worked your way up. I did. Reporter: In Utah night, Jessica and man Yu on the line. 2,200 workers making thousands of products every day. Kay ra Lee adding the made in America seal. It's a cool thing to know that I made that, so, like, it's cool. Reporter: We agree. All started by Barry in his garage. Now this driveways everywhere, and in Walmarts too. How did you I know this was coming? You want to make fun of me on national television. Heavy editing. You have to let me do that again. 122 takes and we'll get there. Reporter: They are already there tonight, making those hoops and kayaks in Utah. Made in America! Made in America, and we love it. Thank you for watching here. I'm David Muir. I hope to This is WCVB newscenter 5 at

