Transcript for Supreme Court allows key parts of Trump's travel ban to go into effect

Next to one of the other victories for president trump's young presidency. The agreement to reinstate his travel ban. The supreme court allowing key parts to go into affect. Terry Moran, who covers the supreme court there for us tonight. Reporter: In the rose garden, president trump did not mention the court's ruling today. And in an efficient white house statement, Mr. Trump hailed this for a clear victory. The supreme court ruling will allow the president's travel ban to go into effect, but only partially. Is this a clear victory for president trump? I would say it's not a clear victory for eeither side. This hands both sides something of what they wanted, but doesn't give anybody a clean victory. Reporter: Under the court's ruling, some people will be banned. Some not. The president's order blocked travel to the U.S. For 90 days by people from six predominantly Muslim countries. Like Somalia and Sudan. The government cannot ban people if they have a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States. That includes the court said, family members of U.S. Residen residents, students admitted to American universities, workers accepting a job offer in the U.S. Speakers invited to address an American audience and more. In the end, analyst us say those most impacted will be refugees with no connection to the U.S. And that may be a small number of people. In the end, a signature campaign promise. Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what the hell is going on. Reporter: But as soon as the ban was issued in January -- Good stuff. Reporter: With no warning and no consultation with agencies who would have to carry it out, there was trobl. Reporter: Chaos at the airport. And protest in the streets. Courts stepped in to block the ban, and in March, issued a new order rolled out by the new court today. The government will begin implementing the ban in 72 hours. Terry, there are several steps to this travel ban. What is the time line on enforcement? Reporter: Well, the next steps, Tom, already administration workers are working on how to implement the ban. State department officials saying we have 72 hours to figure this out. They will work with the justice department and department of homeland security, and find out who is covered under the supreme court ruling and who is not. That will end in more lawsuits to get that decided. One more thing, this ban is written to last 94 days only to allow the administration to look at the vetting procedures. By next October when the court hears this case, it could all be moot. And Terry, there was a lot of speculation that justice Kennedy might be announcing a retirement today. What happened there? Reporter: Well, he is the crucial swing vote. There was great anticipation and anxiety over whether he would retire. He decided not to, and like every supreme court justice, nobody knows why, Tom. Terry Moran at the supreme court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.